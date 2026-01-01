Pinchflat is a self-hosted YouTube content manager built on yt-dlp that automates downloading and organizing videos from channels and playlists. Set up a rule once â€” Pinchflat periodically checks for new content and downloads it automatically, with first-class support for Plex, Jellyfin, and Kodi libraries so your media centre stays up to date without any manual work.

Running Pinchflat on your VPS keeps downloads running 24/7 without tying up your home bandwidth or computer. SponsorBlock integration skips sponsored segments, RSS feed generation turns channels into podcast feeds, and optional auto-deletion manages storage automatically as your library grows.