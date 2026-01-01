Deploy Picsur in one click installation.
Self-hosted image hosting platform with instant shareable links, format conversion, and expiration controls â€” no ads, no tracking.
Choose a VPS plan for Picsur
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Picsur
Picsur is a lightweight, self-hosted image hosting platform designed for individuals and teams who want full control over their image sharing infrastructure. Upload images, get instant shareable links, and configure expiration times â€” all without relying on third-party services that compress content, display ads, or delete files without warning.
Backed by PostgreSQL for reliable metadata storage, Picsur supports PNG, JPEG, GIF, WebP, and AVIF with automatic format conversion and optimization. Its REST API makes it straightforward to integrate programmatic image uploads into existing tools and workflows on your VPS.
Key features of Picsur
Instant Shareable Links
Upload an image and immediately receive a clean, direct link ready to paste into chats, documentation, or emails.
Format Conversion
Automatically converts and optimizes images between PNG, JPEG, GIF, WebP, and AVIF formats for efficient web delivery.
Expiration Controls
Set configurable expiration times on shared images so links automatically stop working after a chosen period for secure temporary sharing.
Multi-User Management
Admin controls and user accounts let you manage access, storage quotas, and permissions across a team or organization.
REST API
Programmatic upload and management API integrates Picsur with CI/CD pipelines, screenshot tools, and other automation workflows.
Why run Picsur on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.