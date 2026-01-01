Up to 70% off for Photofield

Deploy Photofield in one click installation.

Speed-focused self-hosted photo gallery that renders thousands of images in a smooth zoomable timeline.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
CAN$9.09/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Photofield in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Photofield

67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Photofield

Photofield is an open-source single-binary photo gallery built around one obsession: speed. Instead of paginating photos into small thumbnails, it renders thousands of images at once on a continuous zoomable canvas, progressively loading higher-resolution tiles as you pan and pinch. The result feels closer to a desktop image viewer than a typical web gallery.

Self-hosting Photofield on your VPS keeps original photos and their EXIF metadata inside infrastructure you control rather than a SaaS photo service. The source directory is mounted read-only so the gallery can never modify or delete originals, making it a safe non-invasive frontend for an existing archive synced via rsync, SCP, or Syncthing.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Photofield

Zoomable timeline

Pan and pinch through tens of thousands of photos on a single continuous canvas with multi-resolution tile streaming.

Single-binary deployment

One Go binary embeds the UI, geolocation database, and indexer, so the container starts in seconds with no external database service.

Read-only library

The photo directory is mounted read-only so the gallery can never modify, rename, or delete original files during indexing.

Local reverse geocoding

Bundled geolocation database resolves EXIF GPS coordinates to place names entirely offline, with no third-party map API calls.

Fast indexing

Indexer scans new photos at thousands of files per second on SSDs and updates the gallery progressively without blocking browsing.

Optional AI search

Connect an external Photofield AI host to enable semantic image search and face detection across the entire collection.

Why run Photofield on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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