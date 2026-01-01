Peppermint is an open-source ticketing and help desk solution built as a lightweight alternative to Zendesk and Jira. It gives support teams, IT departments, and small businesses a clean queue for logging customer requests, tracking internal issues, and collaborating on resolutions without per-agent licensing fees or sending sensitive conversation data to a third-party SaaS vendor.

Self-hosting Peppermint on your own VPS keeps every ticket, client record, and internal note under your control. The bundled PostgreSQL backend ensures durable storage of ticket history, while a personal markdown notebook with todo lists gives each agent a private space to organize their own work alongside the shared queue.