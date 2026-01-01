ownCloud is a self-hosted file sync and share platform that brings the convenience of cloud storage — access from anywhere, sync across devices, share with teammates — entirely within your own infrastructure. Unlike Google Drive or Dropbox, ownCloud stores your files on your own server, keeping sensitive documents and data under your direct control.

Used by businesses, universities, and privacy-conscious individuals worldwide, ownCloud supports file versioning, granular sharing permissions, and sync clients for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. This deployment includes MariaDB for reliable data storage and Redis for performance caching.