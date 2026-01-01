Overseerr is the premier open-source media request management tool for Plex server operators. Users browse a stunning TMDb-powered interface to discover and request movies or TV shows; admins review and approve those requests, which are then automatically fulfilled through Sonarr and Radarr. Plex authentication provides seamless single sign-on, and the library scanner prevents duplicate downloads by cross-checking what is already available.

Self-hosting Overseerr on your VPS gives your Plex community a polished, always-accessible portal without exposing backend automation tools. Dedicated resources ensure fast media discovery with high-resolution artwork, while persistent storage protects request history, user accounts, and integration settings across restarts and updates.