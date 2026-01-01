Outline is a fast, collaborative knowledge base designed for teams that value both beautiful design and seamless real-time editing. Built around a Markdown editor with slash commands, nested document hierarchies, and collection-based organisation, it gives engineering, product, and operations teams a structured workspace for documentation that is both functional and visually appealing. Version history, granular permissions, and support for multiple SSO providers make it suitable for organisations of any size.

Self-hosting Outline on your own VPS means no per-user pricing constraints â€” unlimited team members at a fixed infrastructure cost. Your documentation and intellectual property stay under your control with no third-party data access, while PostgreSQL and Redis run locally for optimal performance without external service dependencies.