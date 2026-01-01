OpenSign is a fully open-source alternative to DocuSign and Adobe Sign, built for organizations that need legally binding electronic signatures without locking sensitive contracts inside a third-party SaaS. It supports multi-signer workflows, reusable templates, in-person signing, contact directories, and PKI-based digital signing using your own PFX certificate, all wrapped in a clean drag-and-drop interface.

Self-hosting OpenSign on your VPS keeps every document, signature, and audit log on infrastructure you control. There are no per-envelope fees, no signer caps, and no risk of contract data leaving your environment, making it well suited for legal, HR, and procurement teams with strict compliance requirements.