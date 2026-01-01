Open Archiver is a self-hosted, compliance-grade email archiving platform that ingests messages from Gmail, Microsoft 365, generic IMAP servers, and bulk PST or MBOX files into a tamper-proof local archive. Emails are stored in the standard .eml format, deduplicated, encrypted at rest, and indexed by Meilisearch with Apache Tika parsing attachments so every word inside PDFs, Word documents, and spreadsheets becomes instantly searchable.

Self-hosting Open Archiver keeps every message, attachment, and access log on your own infrastructure while still meeting the retention, legal-hold, and audit requirements that regulated industries depend on. File hashes detect tampering, retention policies automate lifecycle management, and an immutable audit trail records every access.