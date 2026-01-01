Deploy Open Archiver in one click installation.
Compliance-grade open-source email archiving for Gmail, Microsoft 365, IMAP, and PST imports with full-text search.
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What you can build with Open Archiver
Open Archiver is a self-hosted, compliance-grade email archiving platform that ingests messages from Gmail, Microsoft 365, generic IMAP servers, and bulk PST or MBOX files into a tamper-proof local archive. Emails are stored in the standard .eml format, deduplicated, encrypted at rest, and indexed by Meilisearch with Apache Tika parsing attachments so every word inside PDFs, Word documents, and spreadsheets becomes instantly searchable.
Self-hosting Open Archiver keeps every message, attachment, and access log on your own infrastructure while still meeting the retention, legal-hold, and audit requirements that regulated industries depend on. File hashes detect tampering, retention policies automate lifecycle management, and an immutable audit trail records every access.
Key features of Open Archiver
Universal email ingestion
Connect to Gmail, Microsoft 365, generic IMAP mailboxes, PST archives, MBOX files, or zipped .eml exports for one-time migrations and continuous real-time sync.
Search inside attachments
Meilisearch indexes every email body while Apache Tika extracts text from PDF, DOCX, XLSX, and other attachments so searches reach inside documents.
Tamper-proof storage
Every archived email and attachment is hashed on ingestion, encrypted at rest, and verified with an integrity report so any modification is immediately detected.
Retention and audit trail
Granular retention policies automate lifecycle management while an immutable audit log records who accessed which messages and when for compliance reporting.
Pluggable storage
Store archived emails on the local VPS filesystem or on any S3-compatible object storage backend such as AWS S3 or MinIO without changing the deployment.
Thread reconstruction
Conversation discovery groups replies and forwards into full threads so investigators can review the complete context of any message in one view.
Why run Open Archiver on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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