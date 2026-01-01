ONLYOFFICE Docs (Document Server) is an open-source online office suite that brings browser-based collaborative editing of DOCX, XLSX, PPTX, ODT, ODS, ODP, PDF, and other formats to your own server. It delivers pixel-perfect Microsoft Office format compatibility, making it a seamless replacement for cloud office tools without exposing your documents to third-party services.

Self-hosting ONLYOFFICE Docs puts document privacy first â€” files never leave your infrastructure. It integrates with Nextcloud, ownCloud, Seafile, and dozens of other platforms via official connectors, and uses JWT token security to protect API access. The Community Edition supports up to 20 simultaneous editing connections at no cost.