NZBGet is a high-performance Usenet binary downloader written in C++, designed for maximum throughput and minimum CPU and memory usage. It downloads NZB files from Usenet servers, repairs incomplete posts with PAR2, unpacks RAR archives, and hands the final files off to post-processing scripts or Arr applications â€” all from a responsive web UI that runs on virtually any hardware.

Self-hosting NZBGet on a VPS keeps your downloads running 24/7 on a fast network without tying up a home PC. It pairs naturally with Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, and other automation tools that hand off NZB URLs through its REST API.