Deploy ntfy in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted push notification server â€” send alerts to any device with a single HTTP request, no SDK or account needed.
Choose a VPS plan for ntfy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ntfy
ntfy is a simple, open-source push notification service that turns a plain HTTP POST into an instant alert on your phone, desktop, or browser. There are no accounts to create, no SDKs to install, and no complex integrations â€” just publish a message to a topic URL and subscribed clients receive it immediately via the official Android, iOS, or web app.
Self-hosting ntfy on your VPS removes rate limits, eliminates data collection, and makes every script, cron job, and self-hosted application on your infrastructure observable with a single curl command â€” no dependency on commercial push services that can change pricing or terms.
Key features of ntfy
Simple HTTP API
Send a notification with a single curl command â€” no SDK, library, or account registration required, making integration trivially easy from any language or tool.
Topic-Based Routing
Organize alerts by topic so different scripts, apps, and automations publish to separate channels and subscribers receive only what they care about.
Mobile and Web Apps
Official Android and iOS apps deliver push notifications instantly, while built-in web push support means you can receive alerts in any browser without an app.
Rich Notification Options
Set titles, priorities, emoji tags, action buttons, and file attachments so every alert carries the context needed to act without opening a dashboard.
Access Control
Protect topics with per-user read/write permissions and optional authentication, keeping private alerts away from unauthorized subscribers.
Why run ntfy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.