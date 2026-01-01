NodeBB is a next-generation community forum platform built on Node.js and WebSockets, delivering real-time discussions that feel closer to a chat application than a traditional bulletin board. With over 15,000 GitHub stars, it is trusted by software projects, educational institutions, gaming communities, and enterprises for discussion, support, and knowledge sharing.

Self-hosting NodeBB on your VPS gives you full ownership of your community data, removes per-user fees, and lets you customize the platform with hundreds of community plugins â€” all backed by PostgreSQL for reliable, scalable storage.