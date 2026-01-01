Navidrome is a lightweight, fast music streaming server that gives you Spotify-like access to your own music collection from any device. It automatically scans your music folders, extracts metadata, and serves MP3, FLAC, AAC, OGG, and OPUS files through a modern web interface and a Subsonic-compatible API supported by dozens of mobile apps including DSub, Symfonium, and Feishin. Multi-user support means each listener gets their own playlists, ratings, and listening statistics.

Self-hosting Navidrome means permanent access to every album you own, regardless of licensing changes or service shutdowns. There are no subscription fees, no audio quality compression, and no behavioural tracking â€” just your music, streamed from your own infrastructure at full quality.