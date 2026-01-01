Mylar3 is the actively maintained Python 3 fork of Mylar â€” an automated comic book downloader and library manager that watches series, queues new issues as they are released, hands the downloads off to your existing client, and post-processes the resulting CBR/CBZ files into a clean library. It speaks to SABnzbd, NZBGet, and a wide range of torrent clients including qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, and rTorrent.

Self-hosting Mylar3 on your own VPS keeps your reading list, watch queue, and download client credentials inside your infrastructure rather than a SaaS service. Combined with a comic reader like Komga or Kavita, the deployment becomes a personal Plex-style stack for comics â€” auto-fetching new issues into a library that mobile and desktop readers can consume from anywhere.