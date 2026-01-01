Deploy Mylar3 in one click installation.
Self-hosted comic book downloader and library manager that automates new-issue tracking across NZB and torrent sources.
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What you can build with Mylar3
Mylar3 is the actively maintained Python 3 fork of Mylar â€” an automated comic book downloader and library manager that watches series, queues new issues as they are released, hands the downloads off to your existing client, and post-processes the resulting CBR/CBZ files into a clean library. It speaks to SABnzbd, NZBGet, and a wide range of torrent clients including qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, and rTorrent.
Self-hosting Mylar3 on your own VPS keeps your reading list, watch queue, and download client credentials inside your infrastructure rather than a SaaS service. Combined with a comic reader like Komga or Kavita, the deployment becomes a personal Plex-style stack for comics â€” auto-fetching new issues into a library that mobile and desktop readers can consume from anywhere.
Key features of Mylar3
Series watch lists
Track ongoing series, individual issues, story arcs, and one-shots so new releases are queued automatically the moment they are available.
NZB and torrent clients
Hands off downloads to SABnzbd, NZBGet, qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, rTorrent, and other clients via their standard APIs.
Indexer integrations
Search across Newznab/Torznab indexers, public DDL providers, and configurable RSS feeds to find each tracked issue.
Library post-processing
Renames, moves, and tags downloaded files into a clean folder structure (CBR/CBZ) suitable for Komga, Kavita, ComicRack, and others.
ComicVine metadata
Pulls cover art, issue numbering, and publisher metadata from ComicVine so the library stays consistent and well-tagged.
Background scheduler
Runs continuous scheduled checks for new issues, missing back-fill, and renaming jobs so the library updates without manual intervention.
Why run Mylar3 on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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