MicroBin is a small, fast, fully-featured pastebin and file-sharing service written in Rust. A single binary serves the web UI, file uploads, paste sharing, URL shortening, and an admin panel â€” no external database, no PHP runtime, no heavy dependency tree. The default deployment is intentionally minimal so it stays usable on a tiny VPS yet covers the common use cases people self-host a pastebin for.

Self-hosting MicroBin on your own VPS keeps shared snippets, screenshots, and short links inside your infrastructure instead of public services that mine traffic patterns or insert advertising. Pastes can be password-protected, set to burn-after-reading, encrypted client-side, or pinned forever, and every paste comes with a QR code and short URL for quick mobile handoff.