Deploy Matrix Conduit in one click installation.
Lightweight Rust-based Matrix homeserver for secure, federated chat with minimal resource consumption.
Choose a VPS plan for Matrix Conduit
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Matrix Conduit
Matrix Conduit is a simple, fast, and reliable Matrix homeserver written in Rust. Designed as a lightweight alternative to Synapse, it ships as a single binary with an embedded RocksDB database, removing the need for PostgreSQL or other external services and dramatically lowering the resource footprint required to run your own chat server.
Self-hosting Conduit on a VPS gives you full ownership of message history, media, and encryption keys while still federating with the global Matrix network. End-to-end encryption is enabled by default, and any standard Matrix client like Element, FluffyChat, or Cinny connects out of the box, so your community keeps using the tools it already knows.
Key features of Matrix Conduit
Lightweight footprint
Single Rust binary with an embedded RocksDB store runs comfortably on small VPS plans where Synapse would struggle.
End-to-end encryption
Private rooms and direct messages are encrypted by default so message contents stay unreadable to anyone but their recipients.
Matrix federation
Connect with users on any other Matrix homeserver worldwide through the open Matrix protocol and federation network.
No external database
Stores all data in an embedded RocksDB instance, eliminating PostgreSQL setup, tuning, and backup complexity.
Standard clients supported
Works with Element, FluffyChat, Cinny, Nheko, and every other client that speaks the Matrix client-server API.
Registration token control
Gate new account creation behind a shared secret token so only people you invite can sign up on your server.
Why run Matrix Conduit on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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