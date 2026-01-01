Deploy MapStore in one click installation.
Open-source WebGIS framework for building interactive maps, dashboards, and 3D geostories from any data source.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MapStore
MapStore is an open-source WebGIS product developed by GeoSolutions that lets teams create, save, and share interactive maps, dashboards, and immersive geostories in the browser. It speaks the full stack of OGC standards (WMS, WMTS, WFS, WPS, CSW, 3D Tiles) and integrates natively with GeoServer, MapServer, ArcGIS REST services, and any standards-compliant geospatial backend.
Built on OpenLayers, Leaflet, and CesiumJS, MapStore unifies 2D and 3D viewers, a rich attribute table, charting widgets, and a context manager for tailoring map applications to different user groups. Self-hosting on a dedicated VPS keeps proprietary layers, basemaps, and analytics under your control while avoiding the per-user pricing of hosted GIS platforms.
Key features of MapStore
Maps and dashboards
Compose interactive 2D maps and data dashboards with charts, counters, and text widgets that update from live WMS, WFS, and WPS layers.
3D GeoStories
Build narrative geostories with CesiumJS-powered 3D scenes, fly-to animations, and embedded media to communicate spatial data to non-GIS audiences.
OGC standards
Native support for WMS, WMTS, WFS, WPS, CSW, and 3D Tiles connects MapStore to GeoServer, MapServer, and any compliant geospatial service.
Context manager
Configure application contexts that expose tailored toolbars, plugins, and layers to specific user groups without forking the codebase.
Catalog integration
Search and import layers from CSW, WMS, WMTS, TMS, and ArcGIS REST catalogs directly inside the map composer, accelerating data discovery.
Attribute table
Query, filter, and edit vector feature attributes with a spreadsheet-style table that syncs in real time with map symbology and selections.
Why run MapStore on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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