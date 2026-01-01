Maloja is an open-source self-hosted music scrobbler â€” think personal Last.fm â€” that records every track you play and turns the history into charts, top-artist rankings, time-pulse graphs, and yearly summaries. It accepts scrobbles from clients that already speak the Last.fm API, GMusicBrowser, mpdscribble, multi-scrobblers, and direct API integrations from players like Plex, Jellyfin, and Navidrome.

Self-hosting Maloja on your own VPS keeps a private, permanent record of your listening data instead of leaving it on a third-party platform that may shutter, change pricing, or alter how the data is exposed. Combined with metadata enrichment from Last.fm, Spotify, MusicBrainz, and TheAudioDB, you get a rich personal music dashboard that survives vendor churn.