Deploy Lidarr in one click installation.
Automated music collection manager that monitors artist discographies and organizes downloads with MusicBrainz metadata.
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What you can build with Lidarr
Lidarr is an automated music library manager built on the proven arr framework. It tracks artist discographies, monitors RSS feeds for new album releases, triggers downloads through your preferred client, and organizes everything into properly tagged and structured folders â€” all without manual intervention.
Running Lidarr on a VPS keeps it active 24/7, ensuring new releases are captured the moment they appear even when your home machines are off. It integrates with qBittorrent, SABnzbd, NZBGet, and other download clients, and connects to Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby to refresh your music server library after each acquisition.
Key features of Lidarr
Automatic Release Monitoring
Track any artist and automatically download new albums, singles, and EPs as soon as they appear on your configured indexers.
Quality Profile Upgrades
Define preferred audio formats and Lidarr will automatically replace lower-quality files with FLAC or higher-bitrate versions when they become available.
MusicBrainz Metadata
Enrich your library with accurate artist names, album art, release dates, and track listings sourced from MusicBrainz.
Media Server Integration
Trigger Plex, Jellyfin, or Emby library scans automatically after downloads complete so new music appears instantly.
Discography Management
View complete artist catalogues, mark wanted albums, and track which releases are missing or need quality upgrades from one dashboard.
Why run Lidarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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