LibreDesk is an open-source customer support platform that consolidates conversations from email, live chat, and other channels into a single team workspace. Built for support teams of any size, it covers the full support lifecycle â€” from first contact through resolution â€” with tools for assignment, prioritization, SLA tracking, canned responses, and customer satisfaction surveys.

Self-hosting LibreDesk gives your team complete ownership of conversation history and customer data, with no per-agent or per-ticket fees. You control the infrastructure, the integrations, and the retention policies, connecting your email inboxes and chat widgets directly without routing data through a third-party SaaS platform.