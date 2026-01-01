Deploy LibreDesk in one click installation.
Open-source omnichannel customer support platform with ticketing, live chat, email inboxes, and SLA management.
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What you can build with LibreDesk
LibreDesk is an open-source customer support platform that consolidates conversations from email, live chat, and other channels into a single team workspace. Built for support teams of any size, it covers the full support lifecycle â€” from first contact through resolution â€” with tools for assignment, prioritization, SLA tracking, canned responses, and customer satisfaction surveys.
Self-hosting LibreDesk gives your team complete ownership of conversation history and customer data, with no per-agent or per-ticket fees. You control the infrastructure, the integrations, and the retention policies, connecting your email inboxes and chat widgets directly without routing data through a third-party SaaS platform.
Key features of LibreDesk
Omnichannel inboxes
Manage email, live chat, and API-based conversations from a unified inbox so agents never switch between tabs to respond.
SLA management
Define response and resolution time targets per inbox and get automated alerts before deadlines are breached.
Automation rules
Trigger automatic assignment, tagging, priority changes, and replies based on conversation conditions and agent availability.
Canned responses
Save and search reusable reply templates so agents respond consistently to common questions in seconds.
CSAT surveys
Send post-resolution satisfaction surveys automatically and track scores per agent, team, and inbox over time.
Why run LibreDesk on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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