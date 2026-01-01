Koel is a self-hosted music streaming application that gives you a Spotify-like listening experience for your own music collection. Built on Laravel and Vue.js, it delivers responsive audio playback, library management, and playlist creation entirely in the browser â€” on any device, without installing an app.

Unlike cloud streaming services, Koel keeps your music on your own server with no subscriptions, no content restrictions, and no data shared with third parties. Upload files directly through the web interface or point Koel at an existing music directory, and it handles metadata parsing, album art fetching, and library organization automatically.