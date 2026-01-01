Kibana is the official web UI for Elasticsearch â€” a polished platform for exploring data, building interactive dashboards, running search queries, and operating an Elastic Stack deployment. Originally created in 2013 and now maintained by Elastic NV, Kibana is the standard visualization layer for any application built on Elasticsearch, from log analytics and observability to e-commerce search and security analytics.

Self-hosting Kibana on your VPS gives data and platform teams a complete Elastic Stack visualization environment without per-document SaaS fees common to Elastic Cloud. This template bundles a single-node Elasticsearch alongside Kibana, so the stack is ready to ingest data and build dashboards immediately after deployment.