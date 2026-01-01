Kener is an open-source status page system built with SvelteKit that lets teams monitor services and communicate outages transparently. It supports multiple monitor types â€” HTTP/API endpoints, TCP, DNS, SSL certificates, ping, SQL queries, heartbeats, and game servers â€” each tracked and displayed on a public-facing status page with uptime history and response time charts.

Self-hosting Kener on your VPS keeps all monitoring data and incident history under your control. The included Redis instance handles job queues and caching, while application data is stored in SQLite by default â€” no external database required. The first user to register on the instance becomes the administrator.