Deploy Keila in one click installation.
Open-source newsletter and email marketing platform built as a self-hosted alternative to Mailchimp, Brevo, and Sendinblue.
Choose a VPS plan for Keila
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Keila
Keila is an open-source newsletter and email marketing platform that lets you grow, segment, and reach your subscriber list without depending on Mailchimp, Brevo, or other commercial SaaS. Built in Elixir and Phoenix for high deliverability and concurrent throughput, it provides a clean drag-and-drop editor, automated campaigns, A/B testing, subscriber segmentation, and double opt-in confirmation flows â€” all backed by your own SMTP provider so you keep full control of sending reputation and contact data.
Self-hosting Keila on your VPS gives newsletters, indie publishers, and small businesses unlimited subscribers and unlimited sends without per-contact pricing that scales painfully past a few thousand readers. Connect any SMTP provider â€” SendGrid, Mailgun, Postmark, AWS SES, your own postfix â€” and own every subscriber relationship.
Key features of Keila
Drag-and-drop editor
Visual newsletter editor with reusable blocks, image upload, and live preview makes designing campaigns approachable for non-developers.
Subscriber segmentation
Define segments based on subscription tags, custom fields, or activity patterns, then send targeted campaigns to specific audience slices.
Double opt-in confirmation
Built-in confirmation flow enforces double opt-in by default, protecting sender reputation and ensuring CAN-SPAM and GDPR compliance.
Bring your own SMTP
Connect any SMTP provider â€” SendGrid, Mailgun, Postmark, AWS SES, or your own postfix â€” and own deliverability and sender reputation.
Open and click analytics
Per-campaign open and click tracking with unsubscribe rates and bounce reporting helps refine subject lines and content over time.
API and webhooks
Full REST API and webhook integration lets you sync subscribers from external CRMs, e-commerce, or signup forms automatically.
Why run Keila on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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