ImmuDB is an open-source, immutable database written in Go that preserves the full history of all data changes. Every write is cryptographically verified, making it impossible to alter or delete records without detection â€” giving you a tamper-evident audit trail by design.

Deployable as a standalone server, ImmuDB supports key-value, SQL, and document data models, and ships with a built-in web console for browsing data and managing users. Self-hosting puts full control of sensitive audit logs, compliance records, and transaction history on your own infrastructure with no external dependencies.