Deploy PostgreSQL in one click installation.
The world's most advanced open-source relational database â€” trusted for over 35 years for reliability, ACID compliance, and powerful SQL features.
Choose a VPS plan for PostgreSQL
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL is a battle-tested open-source relational database that handles everything from simple web-app backends to enterprise data warehouses. It supports the full SQL standard alongside JSON, arrays, full-text search, geospatial data via PostGIS, and hundreds of extensions â€” giving you the flexibility to model any kind of data without switching databases.
Running PostgreSQL on your own VPS means dedicated CPU and memory for query workloads, full control over configuration tuning and extension installation, and complete data sovereignty with no per-query cloud charges or storage caps imposed by managed services.
Key features of PostgreSQL
ACID Compliance
Every transaction is fully atomic, consistent, isolated, and durable, so your data stays correct even during concurrent writes, crashes, or partial failures.
JSON & Hybrid Schemas
Store and query structured relational data alongside flexible JSONB documents in the same database, eliminating the need for a separate NoSQL store.
Advanced Indexing
B-tree, Hash, GiST, GIN, and BRIN indexes let you tune query performance for any access pattern â€” from simple lookups to full-text search and geospatial queries.
Rich Extension Ecosystem
PostGIS for geospatial data, pg_vector for AI embeddings, and hundreds of community extensions make PostgreSQL adaptable to virtually any use case.
Streaming Replication
Built-in logical and physical replication supports high-availability standby servers and point-in-time recovery for mission-critical production workloads.
Why run PostgreSQL on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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