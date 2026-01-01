Huginn is an open-source automation platform that lets you build agents to monitor websites, track data changes, aggregate content, and execute multi-step workflows â€” all on your own infrastructure. Think of it as a self-hosted IFTTT or Zapier with no rate limits and no subscription fees. Agents can watch for events, transform and route data between services, send notifications, and coordinate complex pipelines through a visual web interface.

Running Huginn on your VPS means automation workflows execute reliably around the clock with full access to internal systems and private data sources that cloud-based automation services cannot reach, while keeping your API keys and business logic entirely under your control.