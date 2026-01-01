Deploy Homepage in one-click installation.
Modern, fully static application dashboard with automatic Docker container discovery and 100+ service integrations.
Choose a VPS plan for Homepage
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Homepage
Homepage is a fast, secure, and highly customizable application dashboard that serves as a central hub for all your self-hosted services. Configured entirely through YAML files, it integrates with Docker to auto-discover running containers, displays live system metrics and service health, and supports over 100 third-party integrations for real-time data widgets. Its fully static architecture means it loads instantly and requires minimal server resources.
Deploying Homepage on your VPS with direct Docker socket access creates a dynamic, self-updating dashboard that reflects your live infrastructure â€” new containers appear automatically, keeping your dashboard accurate as your stack grows without manual reconfiguration.
Key features of Homepage
Docker Auto-Discovery
Automatically detects running containers via the Docker socket and adds them to your dashboard without manual entry.
100+ Service Integrations
Display live data from Sonarr, Radarr, Plex, Proxmox, and dozens of other popular self-hosted services directly on dashboard widgets.
YAML-Based Config
Version-control your entire dashboard configuration in YAML files, making it trivial to replicate or migrate across environments.
System Resource Widgets
Built-in widgets show real-time CPU, memory, and disk usage so you can monitor server health from your start page.
Custom CSS and JS
Inject custom CSS and JavaScript to tailor the dashboard appearance beyond the built-in theming options.
Why run Homepage on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.