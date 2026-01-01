Homepage is a fast, secure, and highly customizable application dashboard that serves as a central hub for all your self-hosted services. Configured entirely through YAML files, it integrates with Docker to auto-discover running containers, displays live system metrics and service health, and supports over 100 third-party integrations for real-time data widgets. Its fully static architecture means it loads instantly and requires minimal server resources.

Deploying Homepage on your VPS with direct Docker socket access creates a dynamic, self-updating dashboard that reflects your live infrastructure â€” new containers appear automatically, keeping your dashboard accurate as your stack grows without manual reconfiguration.