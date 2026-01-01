Deploy Grist in one click installation.
Open-source spreadsheet-database hybrid as a self-hosted Airtable alternative.
Choose a VPS plan for Grist
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Grist
Grist is an open-source relational spreadsheet that combines the familiarity of spreadsheets with the power of databases. Teams use it to organize data, build custom views, create dashboards, and design interactive applications without writing code, making it a versatile self-hosted alternative to Airtable.
With Python formulas, granular access controls, a REST API, and custom widgets, Grist empowers both technical and non-technical users to build sophisticated data applications. This template includes PostgreSQL for reliable data storage, Redis for performance caching, and Traefik HTTPS routing for secure team access.
Key features of Grist
Relational Data Model
Link tables with references and lookups like a database while maintaining the familiar editing experience of a spreadsheet.
Python Formulas
Use full Python for calculations and data transformations instead of limited spreadsheet formula languages.
Custom Views & Layouts
Create card views, charts, calendars, and custom widget layouts to visualize and interact with your data in any way.
Granular Access Controls
Set permissions at the document, table, column, and row level for precise control over team collaboration and data visibility.
REST API Integration
Full API access enables reading, writing, and automating data operations for seamless integration with external tools.
Why run Grist on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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