Deploy GreptimeDB in one click installation.
Open-source unified observability database for metrics, logs, and traces with SQL and PromQL on a single engine.
Choose a VPS plan for GreptimeDB
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GreptimeDB
GreptimeDB is a Rust-built open-source observability database that stores metrics, logs, and traces as wide events in a single columnar engine. One database replaces the typical Prometheus, Loki, and Elasticsearch trio, letting you JOIN across signals in SQL and serve dashboards, alerting, and AI agents from one backend instead of three.
Self-hosting GreptimeDB on your own VPS keeps high-cardinality telemetry under your control with no per-datapoint SaaS billing, and the same instance speaks Prometheus remote write, OpenTelemetry, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and InfluxDB line protocol â€” so existing collectors and dashboards plug in without rewrites.
Key features of GreptimeDB
Unified data model
Store metrics, logs, and traces as timestamped wide events in one columnar engine and JOIN across signals with plain SQL.
SQL and PromQL
Query the same data with SQL for analytics and PromQL for Grafana alerting rules â€” no separate query layer or translation tier needed.
Native OpenTelemetry
Ingest OTLP for metrics, logs, and traces directly, with no exporter sidecars or vendor-specific SDKs between your services and the database.
Wide protocol support
Accept Prometheus remote write, InfluxDB line protocol, Loki push, and MySQL or PostgreSQL clients on the same instance for drop-in migrations.
Built-in web dashboard
Explore tables, run SQL and PromQL queries, and inspect cluster status from a built-in web UI without installing a separate frontend.
Object storage ready
Configure S3, GCS, or Azure Blob as primary storage with a local disk cache to cut long-term retention cost on high-volume telemetry.
Why run GreptimeDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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