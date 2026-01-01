Grafana is the world's most popular open-source observability platform, trusted by over 20 million users to turn time-series data into actionable dashboards. It connects to more than 100 data sources â€” Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elasticsearch, PostgreSQL, cloud providers, and more â€” letting teams visualize and alert on data from every corner of their infrastructure in a single unified interface.

Self-hosting Grafana on your VPS eliminates cloud egress fees and per-seat pricing while keeping dashboard configurations, query history, and metrics data entirely within your own infrastructure â€” essential for compliance-sensitive environments and teams monitoring internal systems that are not reachable from the public internet.