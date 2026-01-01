Deploy Gatus in one click installation.
Developer-oriented status page with automated multi-protocol monitoring, conditional alerting, and real-time uptime dashboards.
Choose a VPS plan for Gatus
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Gatus
Gatus is a developer-first uptime monitoring tool and status page that tracks the health of HTTP APIs, TCP services, DNS records, ICMP targets, SSH hosts, gRPC endpoints, and SSL certificates from a declarative YAML configuration. It evaluates conditions â€” status codes, response times, body content, and certificate expiry â€” and renders a real-time dashboard with historical uptime percentages for each endpoint.
Self-hosting Gatus on your own VPS keeps your monitoring infrastructure independent of the services it watches, eliminates per-check SaaS fees, and lets you route alerts through over 40 integrations â€” including Slack, Discord, PagerDuty, and Telegram â€” without your monitoring data leaving your environment.
Key features of Gatus
Multi-protocol monitoring
Monitor HTTP, TCP, DNS, ICMP, SSH, gRPC, and SSL certificate expiry from a single YAML config â€” no agents or extra code required.
Conditional alerting
Define precise alert conditions on status codes, response times, JSON body fields, and certificate expiry, with 40+ integrations including Slack and PagerDuty.
Prometheus metrics
Expose endpoint health and latency via a /metrics endpoint for direct integration with Grafana and your existing observability stack.
Embeddable badges
Generate SVG uptime and response-time badges to embed in GitHub READMEs, documentation sites, or public-facing status pages.
Maintenance windows
Schedule downtime periods to suppress false alerts during deployments, maintenance, or known outages without touching your alert rules.
Why run Gatus on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.