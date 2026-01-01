Deploy Foundry VTT in one click installation.
Premier virtual tabletop platform for running tabletop RPG sessions online with maps, character sheets, automation, and voice/video integration.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Foundry VTT
Foundry Virtual Tabletop is the leading commercial-but-self-hosted platform for running tabletop role-playing games online. Built on a modular JavaScript engine with deep support for Dungeons and Dragons 5e, Pathfinder, Call of Cthulhu, and dozens of other systems through community modules, it delivers professional-grade dynamic lighting, line-of-sight, animated tokens, dice-roll automation, and an extensive macro language for custom game mechanics.
Self-hosting Foundry on your VPS keeps every campaign, character sheet, and battle map under your direct control â€” no per-session SaaS fees, no monthly cloud costs, and no third-party access to your players' game data. A paid Foundry license is required and is purchased once from foundryvtt.com.
Key features of Foundry VTT
Dynamic lighting and vision
Tile-based fog of war, line-of-sight calculations, dynamic light sources, and per-token vision give players a movie-quality dungeon-crawl experience.
System and module marketplace
Native support for D&D 5e, Pathfinder, Cyberpunk Red, Call of Cthulhu, and 100+ other systems through community modules and content packs.
Dice automation
Built-in dice roller with chat integration, formula parser, and per-system rules that automate attack rolls, damage, saving throws, and skill checks.
Voice and video chat
Optional WebRTC voice and video channels run directly in Foundry so groups don't need Discord, Zoom, or other external tools.
Macros and JavaScript
A full macro system with JavaScript access to the game state lets game masters automate complex mechanics, build custom buttons, and create dynamic scenes.
Persistent campaigns
Worlds, characters, journals, scenes, and player data persist across sessions and survive container updates through a single named volume.
Why run Foundry VTT on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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