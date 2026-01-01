Deploy Flame in one click installation.
Self-hosted startpage and home dashboard for your personal server and homelab services.
Choose a VPS plan for Flame
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Flame
Flame is a self-hosted startpage that turns your server into an organized hub for all your applications and bookmarks. Everything is managed through a built-in GUI â€” no config files to edit, no restarts required. Add apps, organize bookmarks, and customize the look entirely from the browser.
Unlike hosted dashboard services, Flame runs entirely on your own VPS, keeping your service inventory and bookmarks private. Its Docker label integration automatically discovers running containers, so your dashboard stays up to date as you deploy new services.
Key features of Flame
GUI-based management
Add, update, and delete applications and bookmarks directly from the web interface without editing any config files.
Docker auto-discovery
Automatically detects running containers by reading Docker labels, keeping your dashboard in sync with deployed services.
Integrated search
Built-in search bar supports 11 web search providers and filters local apps and bookmarks in real time.
Custom themes
Choose from 15 built-in colour themes or build your own with the custom theme editor and CSS overrides.
Weather widget
Display live weather conditions on your dashboard using a free Weather API key and your location coordinates.
Why run Flame on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.