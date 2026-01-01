FileGator is an open-source, self-hosted file manager that provides a clean web interface for uploading, downloading, organizing, and sharing files on your server. Built on a flat-file architecture with no database dependency, it runs as a single lightweight service with user accounts and permissions stored in a simple JSON file. Role-based access lets you create admin, user, and guest accounts â€” each with configurable permissions for reading, writing, uploading, downloading, renaming, deleting, and archiving files.

Self-hosting FileGator on your VPS keeps all files on infrastructure you control, with no storage quotas, no subscription fees, and no third-party access to your data. It runs on minimal resources, making it straightforward to deploy alongside other services without dedicating a full server to file management.