Deploy File Browser in one click installation.
Lightweight web-based file manager for browsing, uploading, and managing server files directly from your browser.
Choose a VPS plan for File Browser
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with File Browser
File Browser is a lightweight, open-source web file manager that transforms any directory on your server into a full-featured file management interface accessible from any browser. It supports multiple users with configurable permissions, file sharing via public links, drag-and-drop uploads, and a built-in code editor â€” all without requiring SSH or FTP clients.
Self-hosting File Browser on your VPS keeps files private and under your control, lets you safely grant team members or clients access to specific directories without exposing server credentials, and requires minimal resources so it runs comfortably alongside your other applications.
Key features of File Browser
Multi-User Permissions
Create user accounts with granular directory access and role-based permissions, so each person only sees and modifies the files they need.
Drag-and-Drop Uploads
Upload single files, multiple files, or entire folders directly from the browser with real-time progress tracking â€” no FTP client required.
Built-In Code Editor
Edit configuration files, scripts, and text files directly in the browser without switching to a separate SSH session or text editor.
Public Share Links
Generate shareable download links for files or folders, letting you send content to external recipients without granting them server access.
Archive Management
Create and extract ZIP and TAR archives directly through the web interface, simplifying batch transfers and file backups.
Why run File Browser on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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