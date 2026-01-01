Deploy evcc in one-click installation.
Solar-aware EV charging controller and home energy manager for hundreds of wallboxes, inverters, and vehicles.
Choose a VPS plan for evcc
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with evcc
evcc is an open-source EV charge controller and home energy management system that prioritises charging your electric vehicle with self-produced solar energy instead of grid electricity. It connects to hundreds of wallboxes, solar inverters, battery storage systems, smart meters, and vehicle APIs to coordinate charging based on live PV surplus, dynamic electricity tariffs, and battery state of charge.
Self-hosting evcc on your own VPS keeps device credentials, charging history, and automation logic entirely under your control, removes any dependency on vendor cloud services, and ensures your charging strategies keep running reliably whenever the sun is shining.
Key features of evcc
Solar surplus charging
Charges your EV with excess photovoltaic energy in real time, maximising self-consumption and minimising grid imports.
Dynamic tariff support
Schedules charging during the cheapest hours of dynamic electricity tariffs such as Tibber, aWATTar, and Octopus.
Hundreds of devices
Integrates with chargers, meters, inverters, and vehicles from ABB, KEBA, go-e, Tesla, Fronius, SMA, SolarEdge, Huawei, and many more.
Browser-based setup
Configure wallboxes, vehicles, meters, and loadpoints through a guided web UI without editing YAML files by hand.
Home battery aware
Coordinates EV charging with home battery state of charge so your house battery is not drained to power the car.
REST and MQTT APIs
Exposes a full REST and MQTT API for Home Assistant, openHAB, Node-RED, and custom automations.
Why run evcc on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.