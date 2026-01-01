Deploy Element in one click installation.
Secure Matrix-based messaging client with end-to-end encryption for teams and communities that own their data.
Choose a VPS plan for Element
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Element
Element is an open-source messaging and collaboration platform built on the Matrix protocol. It provides end-to-end encrypted messaging, voice and video calls, and file sharing by default, with the ability to connect to any Matrix homeserver â€” including self-hosted Synapse instances or public servers like matrix.org.
Self-hosting Element on your VPS keeps your messaging infrastructure under your control. You can configure federation settings, enforce security policies, integrate with your own Matrix homeserver, and ensure sensitive business communications never pass through third-party cloud infrastructure.
Key features of Element
End-to-End Encryption
All messages are encrypted by default using the Matrix Olm/Megolm protocol, ensuring only the intended participants can read conversations.
Open Matrix Network
Connect to any Matrix homeserver and communicate across different Matrix-compatible clients, enabling federation without platform lock-in.
Cross-Platform Sync
Synchronized message history across web, desktop, iOS, and Android ensures conversations are accessible on every device in real time.
Voice and Video Calls
Built-in encrypted voice and video calling with screen sharing supports real-time collaboration without leaving the messaging interface.
Bridge Integrations
Bridges connect Element to Slack, IRC, Telegram, and other messaging platforms, consolidating communications into a single interface.
Why run Element on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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