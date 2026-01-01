Up to 70% off for Eclipse Hawkbit

Deploy Eclipse Hawkbit in one click installation.

Open-source IoT update management for rolling out firmware and software to fleets of connected edge devices.

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Deploy Eclipse Hawkbit in one click installation.

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67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
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Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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64% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.29/mo
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Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
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KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
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Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
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KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
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Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Eclipse Hawkbit

Eclipse Hawkbit is a domain-independent back-end framework for rolling out software updates to constrained edge devices, gateways, and controllers connected to IP-based networks. Built on Java and Spring, it provides the server-side infrastructure that fleet operators need to schedule, target, and monitor over-the-air updates at industrial scale.

Self-hosting Hawkbit on your own VPS keeps device inventories, artifact binaries, and rollout telemetry under your control, with no per-device fees or vendor lock-in. It exposes the Direct Device Integration API for devices and a Management API for orchestrating campaigns from your own tools.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Eclipse Hawkbit

Targeted rollouts

Define rollout groups by device attributes and progress updates in controlled waves with success thresholds and automatic rollback triggers.

Artifact repository

Upload, version, and serve firmware images, OS packages, and application bundles from a built-in artifact store with checksum verification.

Direct Device API

Devices poll the DDI REST interface to fetch assigned updates, report progress, and acknowledge installation results without bespoke transport code.

Multi-tenant ready

Isolate device fleets, users, and software repositories per tenant â€” useful for managing customer deployments or separating product lines.

Management REST API

Drive rollouts, targets, distribution sets, and software modules programmatically to integrate with CI/CD pipelines and existing operations tooling.

RabbitMQ event bus

Stream device state changes and rollout events to RabbitMQ so downstream systems can react in real time without polling the database.

Why run Eclipse Hawkbit on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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