DumbDrop is a deliberately minimal file upload application from DumbWare.io, built on the idea that sharing files with a server should not require an account system, an object store, or a cloud subscription. The interface is a single drop zone â€” drag files in, and they land on disk in a configured upload directory you fully control.

Despite the small surface, DumbDrop ships practical extras like optional PIN protection, directory upload support, configurable size limits, file-extension filtering, and Apprise notifications. Self-hosting on a VPS keeps uploaded files private, removes per-gigabyte transfer fees from third-party services, and gives you a reliable handoff point for collaborators who do not have shell or SFTP access.