Deploy Downtify with one-click installation.
Music downloader that fetches audio from YouTube using Spotify links, automatically tagging files with metadata, album art, and lyrics.
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What you can build with Downtify
Downtify is a self-hosted music download application that bridges Spotify's rich metadata with YouTube's audio library. Paste any Spotify link â€” a single track, an album, or an entire playlist â€” and Downtify fetches the audio and enriches the resulting file with album art, artist information, track numbers, lyrics, and genre tags automatically.
The web interface is intentionally minimal: submit a URL, receive a fully tagged audio file. Downloaded files are stored in a persistent volume, making it easy to integrate the collection with any media library manager. Desktop notifications alert you when large downloads finish. Self-hosting gives you full control over your music library without reliance on streaming availability or per-stream fees.
Key features of Downtify
Spotify link downloads
Accepts Spotify URLs for individual tracks, albums, and playlists, then fetches the matching audio from YouTube automatically.
Automatic metadata tagging
Embeds album art, lyrics, artist details, track numbers, and genre tags into every downloaded file for clean library organization.
Batch playlist support
Downloads entire albums and playlists in a single operation, handling queue management and progress tracking in the background.
Desktop notifications
Alerts you when downloads complete so you can move on with other work while large batches process.
Persistent storage
Saves all downloads to a dedicated volume that survives container restarts and integrates with external media library tools.
Why run Downtify on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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