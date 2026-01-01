Up to 70% off for CoreControl

Deploy CoreControl in one click installation.

Self-hosted infrastructure dashboard for managing servers, monitoring application uptime, and visualizing your network topology.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
CAN$ 9.09 /mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy CoreControl in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for CoreControl

67% off
KVM 1
CAN$ 27.19
CAN$ 9.09 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 218.16 (regular price CAN$ 652.56). Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$ 34.19
CAN$ 12.59 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 302.16 (regular price CAN$ 820.56). Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$ 59.99
CAN$ 18.19 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 436.56 (regular price CAN$ 1,439.76). Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$ 103.29
CAN$ 36.29 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 870.96 (regular price CAN$ 2,478.96). Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
CAN$ 27.19
CAN$ 9.09 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 218.16 (regular price CAN$ 652.56). Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$ 34.19
CAN$ 12.59 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 302.16 (regular price CAN$ 820.56). Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$ 59.99
CAN$ 18.19 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 436.56 (regular price CAN$ 1,439.76). Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$ 103.29
CAN$ 36.29 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 870.96 (regular price CAN$ 2,478.96). Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with CoreControl

CoreControl is a self-hosted infrastructure dashboard that gives teams and individuals a unified view of their server estate. It tracks server hardware details, monitors application uptime with historical availability records, generates network flowcharts, and surfaces real-time CPU, RAM, and disk metrics collected by a lightweight companion agent.

Unlike hosted monitoring services, CoreControl runs entirely on your own VPS and stores all data in a local PostgreSQL database. Teams can organize servers and applications into groups, assign Owner, Admin, or User roles, and track infrastructure health without sending data to third-party services.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of CoreControl

Server hardware inventory

Add and organize all your servers with hardware specifications, status indicators, and quick-links to management panels from a single dashboard.

Application uptime monitoring

Track whether self-hosted services are up or down in real time, with historical availability records and notification alerts.

Lightweight metrics agent

A Go-based companion agent collects CPU, RAM, and disk usage from each server and pushes metrics to the central dashboard without heavyweight dependencies.

Network visualization

Generate visual network flowcharts to document and understand how your servers and services interconnect across your infrastructure.

Team roles and access

Invite team members and assign Owner, Admin, or User roles to control who can manage infrastructure and view monitoring reports.

Why run CoreControl on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

Uptime Kuma

Uptime Kuma

Uptime Kuma is a beautiful, self-hosted monitoring tool

Select
Alerta

Alerta

Open-source alert management platform for consolidating monitoring alerts

Select
Beszel

Beszel

Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alerts

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.