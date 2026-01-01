CoreControl is a self-hosted infrastructure dashboard that gives teams and individuals a unified view of their server estate. It tracks server hardware details, monitors application uptime with historical availability records, generates network flowcharts, and surfaces real-time CPU, RAM, and disk metrics collected by a lightweight companion agent.

Unlike hosted monitoring services, CoreControl runs entirely on your own VPS and stores all data in a local PostgreSQL database. Teams can organize servers and applications into groups, assign Owner, Admin, or User roles, and track infrastructure health without sending data to third-party services.