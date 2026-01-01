Deploy Cloudreve in one-click installation.
Self-hosted cloud storage platform with file sharing, online preview, and multi-user support under your full control.
Choose a VPS plan for Cloudreve
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Cloudreve
Cloudreve is an open-source self-hosted cloud storage platform with over 27,000 GitHub stars, built to give individuals and teams a private cloud drive they fully control. It delivers a polished, Google Drive-style experience — drag-and-drop uploads, shareable links, online media preview, and WebDAV desktop integration — while storing every file on infrastructure you own.
Unlike commercial cloud storage services, Cloudreve imposes no per-user fees, no file scanning, and no storage limits beyond your VPS disk capacity. It supports multiple storage backends including local disk, S3-compatible services, OneDrive, and Google Drive, letting you unify disparate storage under one access point. This deployment pairs Cloudreve with PostgreSQL and Redis for reliable metadata storage and fast file browsing.
Key features of Cloudreve
Multiple storage backends
Connect local disk, S3-compatible buckets, OneDrive, or Google Drive and manage all storage from one unified interface.
Secure file sharing
Create share links with optional password protection, expiration dates, and download limits to control who accesses what.
Online media preview
Preview images, videos, audio, documents, and code files directly in the browser without downloading.
WebDAV desktop access
Mount Cloudreve as a network drive on Windows, macOS, or Linux for native file system integration without extra software.
Multi-user with quotas
Create user accounts with individual storage quotas and permission levels for families, teams, or clients.
Why run Cloudreve on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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