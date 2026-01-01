Chevereto is a mature, self-hosted image and video hosting platform trusted by communities since 2007. It provides everything needed to run a full-featured media sharing site — user registration, profiles, two-factor authentication, advanced media organization through categories, tags, and albums, plus granular per-upload privacy controls for public, private, or password-protected content.

Running Chevereto on your own VPS keeps every upload, user account, and revenue stream under your full control with no per-image fees or content restrictions. This template bundles Chevereto with MariaDB for content metadata and Redis for fast session and cache storage, while Traefik handles HTTPS routing automatically so the platform is ready to accept its first upload in minutes.