Deploy Checkcle in one click installation.
Open-source real-time monitoring platform for uptime, infrastructure, and SSL tracking with public status pages.
Choose a VPS plan for Checkcle
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Checkcle
Checkcle is a full-stack monitoring platform that gives DevOps teams and system administrators unified visibility over websites, APIs, servers, and SSL certificates from a single self-hosted dashboard. It monitors HTTP, TCP, DNS, and ping endpoints alongside Linux and Windows server metrics — CPU, RAM, disk, and network — all in real time.
Unlike SaaS monitoring tools that charge per monitor or per user, self-hosting Checkcle on your own VPS means unlimited monitors, full data ownership, and no recurring fees. Public status pages and multi-channel alerting via Telegram, Slack, Discord, Email, and Matrix keep your team and users informed when incidents occur.
Key features of Checkcle
Uptime Monitoring
Monitor HTTP, TCP, DNS, and ping endpoints with configurable intervals, response time tracking, and instant down alerts.
Server Infrastructure Metrics
Track CPU, RAM, disk, and network usage on Linux and Windows servers via a lightweight one-line agent installation.
SSL and Domain Tracking
Monitor SSL certificate expiration and domain status to prevent unexpected outages from expired or misconfigured certificates.
Public Status Pages
Share live operational status with users and stakeholders through customizable public-facing status pages.
Multi-Channel Alerting
Send incident notifications to Telegram, Slack, Discord, Email, and Matrix with customizable alert templates.
Why run Checkcle on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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