Deploy Castopod in one click installation.
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics, social features, and built-in monetization tools.
Choose a VPS plan for Castopod
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Castopod
Castopod is a comprehensive open-source podcast hosting platform built for creators who want professional publishing capabilities without relying on third-party hosting services. It handles episode management, automatic RSS feed generation for distribution to all major platforms, detailed listener analytics, and ActivityPub integration for decentralized social networking — all in a single self-hosted package.
Hosting your podcast on your own VPS means you own your audience data, avoid per-download bandwidth fees, and retain full control over your content distribution and monetization without platform lock-in.
Key features of Castopod
Automatic RSS Distribution
Generates and maintains your podcast RSS feed automatically, keeping your show available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and every major directory.
Listener Analytics
Detailed download stats, demographics, and engagement metrics give you the audience insight needed to grow your show strategically.
Built-In Monetization
Premium subscriptions and listener support features let you build a sustainable podcast business directly on your own infrastructure.
ActivityPub Integration
Connect with the Fediverse so listeners on decentralized social platforms can follow, comment, and interact without leaving their preferred app.
Multi-User Collaboration
Role-based permissions let teams manage episodes, analytics, and publishing across multiple podcast series from one dashboard.
Why run Castopod on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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