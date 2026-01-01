Castopod is a comprehensive open-source podcast hosting platform built for creators who want professional publishing capabilities without relying on third-party hosting services. It handles episode management, automatic RSS feed generation for distribution to all major platforms, detailed listener analytics, and ActivityPub integration for decentralized social networking — all in a single self-hosted package.

Hosting your podcast on your own VPS means you own your audience data, avoid per-download bandwidth fees, and retain full control over your content distribution and monetization without platform lock-in.