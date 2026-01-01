Deploy BugSink in one click installation.
Self-hosted error tracking platform for monitoring application exceptions with complete control over sensitive debugging data.
Choose a VPS plan for BugSink
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with BugSink
BugSink is a self-hosted error tracking platform that captures, groups, and surfaces application exceptions across your services in real time. Built with Django and Python, it provides the stack traces, error context, and deduplication that development teams need to diagnose and resolve issues quickly — without sending sensitive debugging information to a third-party service.
Self-hosting on your own VPS eliminates per-error-volume pricing, removes data residency concerns for regulated industries, and lets you integrate error tracking directly with your existing infrastructure. This deployment pairs BugSink with MySQL for durable error storage and creates an admin user automatically on first start.
Key features of BugSink
Automatic Error Grouping
Deduplicates and clusters similar exceptions so your team sees one actionable issue instead of thousands of identical alerts flooding the dashboard.
Detailed Stack Traces
Captures full stack traces with source context and variable state at the time of each error, giving developers everything needed to reproduce and fix bugs.
Multi-Language SDK Support
Integrates with popular SDKs across multiple programming languages and frameworks so you can funnel errors from all your services into one place.
Real-Time Notifications
Alerts fire the moment new error types are detected, enabling teams to respond before issues compound and impact more users.
Complete Data Sovereignty
All error data, stack traces, and user context remain on your VPS, satisfying compliance requirements and preventing sensitive information from leaving your infrastructure.
Why run BugSink on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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