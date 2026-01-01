Bookshelf is the community-maintained successor to Readarr, built on the same arr framework that powers Sonarr and Radarr. It monitors your favourite authors, tracks new releases, and automatically downloads and organizes books through your existing download clients — including qBittorrent, Transmission, SABnzbd, and NZBGet — before filing them into your Calibre or Calibre-Web library with clean metadata.

Self-hosting Bookshelf on a VPS keeps the service running 24/7 so releases are captured the moment they appear, without depending on a home machine being online. Persistent volumes preserve your author lists, quality profiles, and download history across container updates.