Deploy Bookshelf in one click installation.
Active community revival of Readarr for automating ebook and audiobook library management.
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What you can build with Bookshelf
Bookshelf is the community-maintained successor to Readarr, built on the same arr framework that powers Sonarr and Radarr. It monitors your favourite authors, tracks new releases, and automatically downloads and organizes books through your existing download clients — including qBittorrent, Transmission, SABnzbd, and NZBGet — before filing them into your Calibre or Calibre-Web library with clean metadata.
Self-hosting Bookshelf on a VPS keeps the service running 24/7 so releases are captured the moment they appear, without depending on a home machine being online. Persistent volumes preserve your author lists, quality profiles, and download history across container updates.
Key features of Bookshelf
Automated Author Tracking
Monitor entire author bibliographies and series so every new release is queued for download automatically without manual searching.
Multi-Format Ebook Support
Handles EPUB, MOBI, AZW3, PDF, and audiobook formats including M4B, giving you one tool for your entire digital library.
Download Client Integration
Connects to qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, SABnzbd, and NZBGet so books land in your library through whichever client you already use.
Calibre Library Sync
Integrates directly with Calibre and Calibre-Web to import new acquisitions with consistent metadata and folder naming automatically.
Quality Profile Management
Define preferred formats and fallback options per profile, ensuring downloads meet your quality standards without manual intervention.
Why run Bookshelf on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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