Blinko is a self-hosted platform that unifies rapid note capture, task management, and AI-enhanced search in a single application. Its microblogging-style interface is optimized for getting ideas down instantly, while full Markdown support, tagging, and optional AI integration with OpenAI or Ollama keep those ideas organized and discoverable over time.

Unlike commercial note-taking services, self-hosting Blinko keeps every thought, plan, and research note entirely within your infrastructure — no third-party analysis, no storage limits, and no per-query costs. Notes can remain private or be shared publicly from the same deployment.